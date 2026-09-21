49th death anniversary of Olympian Mohinder Singh Munshi observed

The 49th death anniversary of hockey Olympian Mohinder Singh Munshi, a member of India’s gold medal-winning team at the 1975 Hockey World Cup, was observed at Doaba Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Ladowali Road, Jalandhar.

As a mark of respect, a girls’ hockey match was organised on the occasion, during which players paid floral tributes and honoured the memory of the late Olympian through the sport he loved. In his remembrance, an Under-19 Boys’ Hockey Tournament has been organised annually for the past 25 years, helping nurture generations of young hockey talent in the region.

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Mohinder Singh Munshi’s notable achievements include a silver medal at the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok, a gold medal at the 1975 Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, and representing India at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

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The commemorative event was attended by several dignitaries and members of the hockey fraternity. Jasjeet Singh Rai, Manager of Doaba Khalsa Senior Secondary School, attended as the chief guest, while Harminder Singh Atwal, Principal of the school, and Sahib Singh Hundal were present as guests of honour.

Among others present on the occasion were Satpal Singh Munshi, brother of the late Olympian, Olympian Sanjeev Kumar, and hockey coach Rajwinder Kaur, who paid tribute to the hockey legend and recalled his contribution to Indian hockey.