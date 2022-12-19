5,000 km & counting, cycle of world peace reaches city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 18

Nagraj Gowda, who originally hails from Hassan district in Karnataka, has embarked on a ‘Ram bharose yatra’, on his bicycle, to promote the message of world peace, brotherhood, national integration and saving water and trees, etc.

The 52-year-old says he started cycling from Karnataka in December 2017, and by passing through various places, including Surat, Baroda, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath, Dwarka, he entered Rajasthan, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand and now Punjab. On Sunday, he had a stopover at Jalandhar after cycling for nearly 380 km. He says from Jalandhar, he would go to Amritsar and then Pathankot.

“So far, I have cycled over 5,000 km and have plans to travel thousands of kilometres more as it’s my passion to explore all the states and districts across India on a bicycle. I travel around 80 to 90 km daily, on an average and then take shelter in temples, gurdwaras or ashrams to take rest,” says Nagraj, adding he has no political affiliations or association with any group or organisation, and that his journey is being sponsored by those meeting him on the way.

When asked about the yatra’s name, he says as he took up this journey to explore India, he had no support from anyone, thus, he named it as ‘Ram bharose yatra’.