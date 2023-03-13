5,397 new admissions in Hoshiarpur schools

Hoshiarpur, March 12
Under a campaign regarding education in Hoshiarpur, as many as 5,397 new students got enrolled in the schools in the district yesterday. It is worth mentioning that as per the instructions of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the Education Department had set a target of one lakh new admissions in one day under which every teacher, and every non-teaching staff member and mid-day meal worker had to admit at least one new student to a government school. Hoshiarpur District Education Officer (Secondary Education) Harbhagwant Singh and District Education Officer (Elementary Education) Sanjeev Gautam said, according to the departmental target, 5,484 new students were to be admitted in the district.
