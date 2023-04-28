5 arrested on betting charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 27

The police have arrested five youths on betting charges and recovered Rs 16,520 from their possession on Wednesday.

Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai said the accused were selling betting number slips at different places in the city. A case under Sections 13-A, 3 and 67 of the Punjab Gambling Act has been registered against the arrested accused at the city police station.

The SP said that the three arrested accused were identified as Nitin, a resident of Bhagatpura, Sunil, a resident of Gobindpura and Dharmendra, a resident of Chachoki. A sum of Rs 14,370 was recovered from them.

The SP said the police have recovered Rs 2,150 from the other two accused, identified as Karan, a resident of Mehli Gate and Vipin, a resident

of Ludhiana.