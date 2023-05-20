5 booked for Rs 36L fraud

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 19

The Nakodar city police have booked five migrants on the charge of duping a Nakodar couple of Rs 36 lakh.

Investigating officer (IO) Mandeep Singh said the accused — Suraj Bhandari (Maharashtra), Chirag Shambharkar, Udit Giri and Aditya Singh (Madhya Pradesh), Phul Chand (Jharkhand) and Suman Agarwal (Bihar) — made friends with Kashmir Kaur of Mohala Ravi Dass Pura and persuaded her to sending money to their accounts. Kashmir and her husband were duped of Rs 36 lakh.

A case has been registered under Sections 403, 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC.