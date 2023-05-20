5 booked for Rs 36L fraud

Phagwara, May 19
The Nakodar city police have booked five migrants on the charge of duping a Nakodar couple of Rs 36 lakh.
Investigating officer (IO) Mandeep Singh said the accused — Suraj Bhandari (Maharashtra), Chirag Shambharkar, Udit Giri and Aditya Singh (Madhya Pradesh), Phul Chand (Jharkhand) and Suman Agarwal (Bihar) — made friends with Kashmir Kaur of Mohala Ravi Dass Pura and persuaded her to sending money to their accounts. Kashmir and her husband were duped of Rs 36 lakh.
A case has been registered under Sections 403, 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in