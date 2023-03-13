5 booked for cheating 3 of Rs 32L in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 12

The district police have booked five persons, including a couple and a father-son duo, for cheating three persons of Rs 32.67 lakh in three cases.

According to information, Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Khakhan village, told the police that Madan Gir of Ranjit Singh, New Delhi, had allegedly cheated her of Rs 8.67 lakh by promising to give her a plot in Delhi. In another case, Raje Das lodged a complaint with the Tanda police that travel agent Ashok Kumar and his wife Santosh Kumari, residents of Harsi Pind, had cheated him of Rs 8.50 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. He said after taking the said amount from him, the accused neither sent him abroad nor returned his money. The police have started further action after registering the cases.

In a separate case, Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Gera village, had lodged a complaint with the Hajipur police that they had promised to send his son to the US, Jung Bahadur and his father took Rs 15,50,000 from him. But after this, the accused neither sent his son abroad nor returned his money. On the basis of the complaint, the police have started the investigation after registration of a case against the duo.