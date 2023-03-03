5 booked for criminal intimidation, rioting

Phagwara, March 2
The Shahkot police have booked five Ferozepur residents for criminal intimidation and rioting. The accused are Jagsir Singh, Gurkit Singh, Sanam, and Sukha and Manjit Singh. Gur Singh Parmar, who has been working at the Chak Bahmannia toll plaza complained to the police that the accused had assaulted toll plaza employees on February 16. A case has been registered under Sections 506,148 and 149 of the IPC and under the Arms Act.
