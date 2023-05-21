 5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village : The Tribune India

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

BJP leader Nimisha Mehta recently visited the illegal mining sites in Birampur. file



Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, May 20

Days after BJP leader Nimisha Mehta raised the issue of illegal mining in Birampur village, the Garhshankar police have registered two different cases of illegal mining on the statement of the Assistant District Mining Officer, Garhshankar.

Two separate FIRs have been registered against three brothers of Birampur and two persons, including a woman, from Lehran village.

The action has been taken after a written complained to the police by Assistant District Mining Officer Pawan Kumar. The complaint states that three brothers Raminder Singh, Paramjit Singh and Ranjit Singh of Birampur have indulged in illegal mining up to 4.5 feet in 1.64 acres of land. Due to which the land adjacent to it has been damaged. The police have registered a case against the three brothers under the Minor Mineral Act 1957.

In another complaint by the officer, Laxman Das and Ravinder Kaur, both residents of Lehran village, have been booked under the Minor Minerals Act, 1957.

On May 17, BJP leader Nimisha Mehta raised the issue of illegal mining in many villages of the Garhshankar area. It was revealed in a video by her that 10 to 13 feet mining has been done at the some places.

Mehta measured the depth of the pits at the site and claimed that more than 10-feet-deep mining had been done. But in the registered FIR only 4.5 feet of illegal mining has been reported.

Depth of pits vary in claim & FIR

  • In a video made BJP leader Nimisha Mehta she measured the pits dug by the miners in the fields of Birampur village.
  • She claimed that more than 10-feet-deep mining had been done. But in one of the FIR registered against the three accused only 4.5 feet of illegal mining has been reported
  • The action has been taken after a written complaint by Assistant District Mining Officer Pawan Kumar to the Garhshankar police

