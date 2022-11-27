5 booked in 3 dowry harassment cases

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 26

The district police have registered three cases and booked five persons for allegedly harassing women for dowry. According to information, Gurjinder Kaur, a resident of Dansiwal village, lodged a complaint with the Mahilpur police that she was married to Amarjeet Singh of Mazari. After marriage, her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law Rajinder Kaur started demanded dowry and torturing her. Seeing that the demand was not being fulfilled, she was tortured and thrown out of the house. In the second case, on the complaint of Roma, a resident of Saini Mohalla, Mahilpur, the police registered a case against Amandeep Singh, a resident of Sadarpur, on the allegation of dowry harassment. Meanwhile, Surinder Kaur, a resident of Bullowal, lodged a complaint with the police that she was married on May 7, 2020, with Jasveer Singh, a resident of Ralhan, tehsil Dasuya. She alleged that for non-fulfillment of dowry demand, her husband allegedly tortured her and threw her out of the house. After registering the cases, the police have started further action.