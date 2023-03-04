5-day Hoshiarpur fair begins with fanfare

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 3

The ‘Virsa Hoshiarpur Da’ fair, showcasing the heritage of Hoshiarpur, began today with full fanfare at the Lajwanti Multipurpose Outdoor Stadium in Hoshiarpur. In the presence of Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, the district administration team engaged in preparations for the fair. On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Daljit Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Darbara Singh, SDM Dasuya Ojaswi Alankar, SDM Hoshiarpur Preetinder Singh Bains and Assistant Commissioner (G) Vyom Bhardwaj were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner welcomed Mayor Surinder Kumar, Improvement Trust Chairman Harmeet Singh Aulakh, Rajeshwar Dayal Babbi and Satwant Singh Ghun. The DC said the ‘Virsa Hoshiarpur Da’ fair would help highlight disappearing arts like handicrafts, so more and more people should participate in the fair and encourage these artisans. She visited the stalls set up by artisans, craftsmen and self-help groups from across the district.

During this, a colourful cultural programme was also presented by artists and students to entertain the audience. On the first day of the fair, the students of the Government Girls Senior Secondary School Railway Mandi delivered a performance of gidha, Mitti Da Bawa and dhol, while the students of DAV College filled the audience with new energy by playing bhangra. Besides, a team of North Zone Cultural Centre enthralled everyone by performing the Mayur dance.

The DC appealed to the residents of the district to visit the fair.