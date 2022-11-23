5-day mega surgical camp commences

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 22

A free five-day mega surgical camp has started at New Ruby Hospital on Sunday. Dr Kuldip Singh Sandhu from the US performed 12 endoscopies. Dr Samit Singla from the US performed 10 surgeries. Nearly 50 patients at OPD were examined and shortlisted for surgery including those with abdominal hernia, intestinal obstructions, gall bladder stone, carcinoma pancreas, colon cancer, prostate (benign), prostate cancer, uterine and ovarian cancer.

Dr Puneet Grover and Harneet Grover helped both doctors to identify the patients. The NRI doctors have taught new techniques to the in-house staff and doctors. Dr SPS Grover, director of the Hospital, members of Rotary Club Jalandhar West were present.