5-day mega surgical camp commences

Jalandhar, November 22
A free five-day mega surgical camp has started at New Ruby Hospital on Sunday. Dr Kuldip Singh Sandhu from the US performed 12 endoscopies. Dr Samit Singla from the US performed 10 surgeries. Nearly 50 patients at OPD were examined and shortlisted for surgery including those with abdominal hernia, intestinal obstructions, gall bladder stone, carcinoma pancreas, colon cancer, prostate (benign), prostate cancer, uterine and ovarian cancer.
Dr Puneet Grover and Harneet Grover helped both doctors to identify the patients. The NRI doctors have taught new techniques to the in-house staff and doctors. Dr SPS Grover, director of the Hospital, members of Rotary Club Jalandhar West were present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Another man arrested in connection with recovery of explosives in Mizoram: NIA
Lalringsanga (54) was arrested on November 21 from Aizawl in...
Nepal PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Nepali Congress ahead in election tally
Deuba secures 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar D...
US to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
The moratorium was slated to expire January 1, a date that B...