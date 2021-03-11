5-day Shishu Vatika camp in Talwara

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 6

Education creates good thoughts in human beings. A teacher not only teaches students, but also enables his/her students to face every difficulty. This was stated by Vijay Nadda, organisation secretary Vidya Bharti North Zone and Sarvhitkari Shiksha Samiti during the inauguration of a five-day Shishu Vatika Acharya training camp at SD Sarvahitkari Vidya Mandir Talwara on Sunday.

Under the topic “New National Education Policy 2020”, he addressed more than 250 teachers from different schools of Punjab. He said while the new education policy has brought new ways to improve further students’ talent. For this, special arrangements have been made for the training of teachers so that they become a role model for the students and good social values are also imbibed by the students taught by them.

He said the process of learning could be carried forward only through such training camps. For this, every teacher would have to imbibe new learning opportunities.

On the occasion, the programme coordinator, Kusum Kumari pramukh Shishu Vatika, introduced the guests and presented the importance of the camp and the outline of the programmes going on in the camp.

Sudesh Kumar, senior scientist, among the special guests, expressed his views that teachers should be a role model for the students. During the programme, state training head Vikram Samyal, department secretary Deepak Kumar, Bhanu Pratap, Raj Kumar, Sankul head Manoj Kumar, Shishu Vatika Sangeeta, etc, were present.