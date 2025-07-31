5-day training event at Red Cross centre ends

A five-day training programme for delivery boys, aimed at equipping individuals with employable skills, successfully concluded at the Red Cross Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts (IRCA) in Nawanshahr.

Advertisement

The programme, organised under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Ankurjit Singh, was a collaborative effort between the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) and the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM).

The initiative, part of the Punjab Government’s ongoing “Yudh Nashe De Virudh” campaign, focused on providing rehabilitated individuals—particularly those recovering from substance abuse—with practical skills to reintegrate into society through gainful employment.

Advertisement

At the closing ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Nawanshahr, Rajiv Verma, distributed certificates to the participants. In his address, ADC Verma emphasised the government’s commitment to both treating drug addiction and ensuring economic stability for youth affected by substance abuse. “For young individuals emerging from addiction, employment is a key factor in rebuilding their lives,” he said. Verma also reiterated the district administration’s readiness to assist anyone seeking job opportunities, encouraging those in need to approach the District Employment Office. Sandeep Kumar, the District Employment Officer, outlined various government employment schemes and job opportunities available to the trainees. The training was conducted by Jitendra Kumar from Busy Bees Logistic Solution Pvt. Ltd., who was also honored with a certificate by ADC Verma for his contribution to the programme.

Chaman Singh, Project Director at IRCA Nawanshahr, praised the efforts of the Punjab Government and expressed gratitude to the officials and partners involved. He also congratulated the trainees and wished them success in their future endeavours. —