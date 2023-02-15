5 drug peddlers held with liquor, sedatives

Hoshiarpur, February 14
The district police have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered a large quantity of drugs from different places.
According to the information, the PS Sadar police have recovered 30,000 ml of liquor by arresting two smugglers at a naka in the area. The accused have been identified as Akshay Kumar of Mohalla Gobindgarh and Raghav Gupta of Bahadurpur. Besides, the Model Town police have nabbed Kamaljit of Tulsi Nagar and seized a large number of sedative pills from him. The Hariana police have arrested Bhikhowal resident Akshay Kumar and Princepreet Singh, and seized a large number of sedative capsules and pills.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...