5 drug peddlers held with liquor, sedatives

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, February 14

The district police have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered a large quantity of drugs from different places.

According to the information, the PS Sadar police have recovered 30,000 ml of liquor by arresting two smugglers at a naka in the area. The accused have been identified as Akshay Kumar of Mohalla Gobindgarh and Raghav Gupta of Bahadurpur. Besides, the Model Town police have nabbed Kamaljit of Tulsi Nagar and seized a large number of sedative pills from him. The Hariana police have arrested Bhikhowal resident Akshay Kumar and Princepreet Singh, and seized a large number of sedative capsules and pills.