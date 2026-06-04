5 held for robbery, assault in Kapurthala

The Kapurthala police registered several criminal cases of robbery, snatching and theft in Sultanpur Lodhi, Sadar Kapurthala, Sadar Phagwara and Kotwali police stations in the past 24 hours.

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In one incident, a labourer alleged two motorcycle-borne youths robbed him of cash, a mobile phone and documents. In another, a street vendor was allegedly attacked near Rajpur Morh, with three suspects later taken into custody. A Phagwara resident also reported being robbed by three unidentified youths, with two arrests made so far. A separate theft of a motorcycle and phone was reported in Kapurthala.

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The police also registered two NDPS cases, with suspects allegedly found consuming drugs. In addition, an Excise Act case was registered after liquor bottles were seized in a raid at Phagwara. Investigations are ongoing