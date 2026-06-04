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Home / Jalandhar / 5 held for robbery, assault in Kapurthala

5 held for robbery, assault in Kapurthala

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 10:18 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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The Kapurthala police registered several criminal cases of robbery, snatching and theft in Sultanpur Lodhi, Sadar Kapurthala, Sadar Phagwara and Kotwali police stations in the past 24 hours.

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In one incident, a labourer alleged two motorcycle-borne youths robbed him of cash, a mobile phone and documents. In another, a street vendor was allegedly attacked near Rajpur Morh, with three suspects later taken into custody. A Phagwara resident also reported being robbed by three unidentified youths, with two arrests made so far. A separate theft of a motorcycle and phone was reported in Kapurthala.

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The police also registered two NDPS cases, with suspects allegedly found consuming drugs. In addition, an Excise Act case was registered after liquor bottles were seized in a raid at Phagwara. Investigations are ongoing

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