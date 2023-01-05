5 held under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 4

The district police have arrested five alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, in separate cases and seized a large quantity of drugs from them. According to the information, the city police seized 65 gm of intoxicating powder from a man during a naka in the area. The suspect has been identified as Bahadurpur, a resident of Ashton Thapar.

The Mahilpur police arrested Rajinder Singh and Mamta, both residents of Langeri Road, Mahilpur, and seized 525 gm of intoxicating powder from Rajinder. In a similar case, cops at the Garhshankar police station arrested Roshan, a resident of Denowal Khurd, and seized 96 gm of intoxicating powder from him. The Talwara police seized 55 gm of intoxicating powder and arrested Jaswinder Singh of Dusadka. Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the suspects.

