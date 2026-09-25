5 Hoshiarpur women selected for Punjab U-23 cricket camp

The Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) has earned a significant recognition in women’s cricket with five of its young players—Pooja, Niranka, Shivani, Manreet Aulakh and Suhana—being selected for the Punjab Under-23 women’s cricket camp.

Among the selected players, Shivani and Manreet Aulakh have previously represented Punjab, while Pooja, Niranka and Suhana will be aiming to secure a spot in the state side through their performances at the camp.

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The week-long camp, being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) at Patiala, is aimed at selecting the Punjab squad for the national Under-23 women’s cricket tournament.

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According to HDCA secretary Dr Raman Ghai, the selected players will get an opportunity to test themselves against strong opposition in practice matches against Mumbai and UT Chandigarh. Their performances in these matches will form the basis for selection to the Punjab team.

Dr Ghai said the selection of five players reflected the growing depth of women’s cricket in the district and credited the players and coaching staff for their consistent efforts. HDCA president Dr Daljit Khela congratulated the players and urged them to remain focused and continue working hard. Other association office-bearers and the coaching staff also wished the players success at the camp.

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District women’s coach Davinder Kaur Kalyan, assistant coach Nikita Kumari, former national player and district trainer Kuldeep Dhami, coach Daljit Singh and other members of the coaching team also congratulated the players.