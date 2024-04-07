5 kids reunited with families

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

The city police today rescued five children, who were found wandering near the city railway station, and reunited them with their families.

As per information, the Police Control Room received a call regarding the lost children. Swiftly responding to the situation, the police rescued the children, who had inadvertently travelled from Bullowal to Jalandhar by bus, and lost their way home.

After tireless efforts spanning several hours, the police managed to locate the parents of the children. They were safely handed over to their parents.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.