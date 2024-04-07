5 kids reunited with families

Jalandhar, April 6
The city police today rescued five children, who were found wandering near the city railway station, and reunited them with their families.
As per information, the Police Control Room received a call regarding the lost children. Swiftly responding to the situation, the police rescued the children, who had inadvertently travelled from Bullowal to Jalandhar by bus, and lost their way home.
After tireless efforts spanning several hours, the police managed to locate the parents of the children. They were safely handed over to their parents.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto
Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era
ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala
One side of highway had been blocked by farmers