5-km walkathon against drug abuse today

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 8

As part of the commitment of the district and police administration to make Punjab a Rangla Punjab again and root out drug addiction, a 5-km walkathon will be starting from Police Lines, Hoshiarpur, on Saturday at 9 am under the title “Yes to Life, No to Drugs’’.

Giving information about the event, SSP Hoshiarpur Surendra Lamba said the walkathon would start from Police Lines and will go through Sadar Chowk, Shimla Pahari Chowk, BSNL Exchange, Kotu T Point, Session Chowk, Mahilpur Adda and Sadar Chowk, and finally culminate at the Police Lines, Hoshiarpur. Anyone who wants to participate in this walkathon can participate wearing white T-shirt, black or blue lower and sports shoes, the SSP said. He said that after the end of the walkathon, arrangements for refreshments will also be made in the Police Lines. He invited the residents to participate in the walkathon.

#Hoshiarpur