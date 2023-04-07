5 more Covid cases in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 6

As many as five new Covid-19 positive patients were reported in Hoshiarpur district today. Giving information about the latest situation of Covid-19, officiating Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said 329 new samples from the people with suspicious flu-like symptoms were taken today.

Reports of 121 samples taken earlier were received, of which five were reported positive. He said there were 25 active cases in the district and the reports of 484 samples were awaited.