5 more robbers held in Nurmahal case

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 13

The Nurmahal police have arrested five more accused, including a local resident, involved in a sensational robbery case here.

SP Manpreet Dhillon said the accused had been identified as Amit Kumar, alias Mogali, a resident of Mohalla Paraincheyan, Gangdeep Singh, alias Ganga, a resident of Bhure Gill village in Ajnala, Amritsat, Akashdeep Singh, alias Maddi, of Tara Garh Talawan village under Jandiala Guru police station, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopa, resident of Dhaliwal village under Nakodar Sadar police station, and Gavardhan Dhana of Rurraki village under Goraya police station.

Bhullar said Rs 2.06 lakh, one pistol with two live cartridges, 20-gm of gold ornaments, and a looted smartphone were recovered from the accused.

The SSP said eight accused were arrested on June 7 and raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused Manpreet Masih of Bhure Gill village and Jaswinder Kumar of Nurmahal.

Nurmahal SHO Sukhdev Singh said a case under Sections 458, 342,392 of the IPC and Sections 25 /54/59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused.

Thief nabbed

The Phagwara police have arrested a thief under Section 457 and 380 of IPC on the charge of stealing a laptop and a smart phone from the house of Suresh Kumar in Raja Garden colony, Phagwara. The thief, identified as Satwinder Singh, a resident of Rishi Nagar in Ludhiana, has confessed to his crime. The stolen goods have been recovered, police said.

Earrings snatched

An unidentified motorcycle-borne robber snatched gold ear-rings from a woman in Joshian Mohalla. The victim Harbhghan Kaur, a resident of Friends Colony, told the police that she was returning home when the snatcher struck. The police have registered a case. OC