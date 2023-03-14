5 new Covid patients in Hoshiarpur district

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 13

As many as five new Covid-19 positive patients were reported in Hoshiarpur district today.

Giving information about the latest situation of Covid-19, officiating Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said 232 new samples from the people with suspicious flu like symptoms were taken today. Reports of 35 samples taken earlier were received, of which five were reported positive. He said there were five active cases in the district and the reports of 605 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 1,92,019 samples have been taken in the district. The number of negative samples in the district stood at 1,53,720, while positive at 42,461. As many as 41,037 recovered from the virus, and a total of 1,419 patients succumbed to the virus.