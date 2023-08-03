Phagwara: 5 of family attempt suicide, 1 dies

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 2

Five members, including two women and two children, of a family reportedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison at Sangatpur village near Phagwara early this morning.

Hardeep Singh (45), his mother Kuldeep Kaur (77), wife Ruchi (38) and daughters Ruhani (13) and Eknoor (8) were brought to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, around 9.15 am. They were, however, were referred to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital owing to their deteriorating condition, said Dr Naresh Kundra.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram said Hardeep was sent to Jalandhar owing to his serious condition, where he breather his last. Later, four other persons were also referred to Jalandhar for treatment. The SMO said the family members had consumed celphos tablets.

ASI Jagdish Raj said as per preliminary reports, Hardeep Singh was working as a travel agent in partnership with a Batala resident. People were pressuring him to return their money worth around Rs 50 lakh. A case under Section 420 of the IPC was already registered against him at the Batala police station. The police were further investigating the matter.

