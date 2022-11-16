5 peddlers held under NDPS Act

Phagwara, November 15

The Lohian Khas police nabbed five drug peddlers last night, seizing 10 gm of intoxicating powder, 4 gm of heroin, 130 intoxicating tablets and Rs 6,000 of drugs money have been seized from the suspects. last night. The suspects are Sulakhan Singh, Amarbir Singh, Jatindar Singh, Gurnam Singh and Gurpreet Singh. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. An investigation is under way.