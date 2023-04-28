5 peddlers nabbed

Phagwara, April 27
The police have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered 50 grams of heroin from their possession on Wednesday.
Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai said the arrested drug smugglers were identified as Santokh Singh, a resident of
Sarhali, Prabhjot Singh, a resident of Danial, Baljinder Singh, a resident of Mehli, Nitin, a resident of Phagwara and Sunny.
The SP said that all the five accused were nabbed at different check-points.The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act.
