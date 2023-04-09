5 robbers held in Phagwara

Phagwara, April 8
With the arrest of five persons, the local police have busted an inter-district gang of robbers. Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai said the accused were identified as Rafiq Ahmed of Hardofarala village, Rehmat Ali of Wadhala village near Goraya, Manmeet Singh of Bharomazara village, Murad Ali of Khatra village near Khanna and Rajinder Kumar of Hardaspur village.
The police recovered a tipper, a tractor-trailer and two cars from the possession of the accused.
