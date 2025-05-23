DT
Home / Jalandhar / 5 school buses challaned, 1 bus impounded

5 school buses challaned, 1 bus impounded

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur,, Updated At : 04:34 AM May 23, 2025 IST
Under the Safe School Vehicle Scheme in the district, around 30 school buses of four schools were checked by Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Sanjeev Sharma and Assistant Transport Officer.

The RTO said during this checking campaign, challans were issued to five bus drivers who violated the instructions issued under the Safe School Vehicle Scheme. Of these, one bus, which did not have the documents and fitness certificate, was impounded.

The Regional Transport Officer appealed to all school principals of the district to give clear instructions to all bus owners to get the necessary documents like fitness of buses, pollution certificate, insurance etc. completed and keep these with them always. Along with this, he also clarified that the school principals themselves should ensure that their school buses are complying with every guideline of the Safe School Vehicle Scheme. If any school violates this policy, strict action will be taken against it.

The RTO reiterated that the safety of children is the top priority of the government, and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

