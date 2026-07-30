5 school buses challaned during Safe School Vahan Policy drive in Kapurthala

The district administration conducted a special inspection drive of school buses under the Safe School Vahan Policy on Thursday to ensure compliance with student safety norms.

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The inspection team, comprising RTO Harkamal Singh, District Child Protection Unit officials Ramanpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh, Traffic In-charge Resham Singh, and Surjit Singh from the police department, checked a total of 19 school buses across the district.

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During the drive, five school buses were challaned for violating the prescribed safety norms. Officials instructed school managements to ensure strict implementation of all provisions of the Safe School Vahan Policy.

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They reiterated that every school bus must have a female attendant for the safety of girl students, functional CCTV cameras, drivers and staff with no criminal record, properly functioning speed limiters, and operational first-aid kits and fire extinguishers.

The officials warned that school managements must strictly adhere to the policy, adding that stringent action will be taken against vehicles found violating safety regulations during future inspections.