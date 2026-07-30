DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 5 school buses challaned during Safe School Vahan Policy drive in Kapurthala

5 school buses challaned during Safe School Vahan Policy drive in Kapurthala

Inspection of 19 school buses finds safety violations; authorities direct schools to strictly comply with mandatory norms

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:21 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representation. File photo
Advertisement

The district administration conducted a special inspection drive of school buses under the Safe School Vahan Policy on Thursday to ensure compliance with student safety norms.

Advertisement

The inspection team, comprising RTO Harkamal Singh, District Child Protection Unit officials Ramanpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh, Traffic In-charge Resham Singh, and Surjit Singh from the police department, checked a total of 19 school buses across the district.

Advertisement

During the drive, five school buses were challaned for violating the prescribed safety norms. Officials instructed school managements to ensure strict implementation of all provisions of the Safe School Vahan Policy.

Advertisement

They reiterated that every school bus must have a female attendant for the safety of girl students, functional CCTV cameras, drivers and staff with no criminal record, properly functioning speed limiters, and operational first-aid kits and fire extinguishers.

The officials warned that school managements must strictly adhere to the policy, adding that stringent action will be taken against vehicles found violating safety regulations during future inspections.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts