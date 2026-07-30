5 school buses challaned in Kapurthala

The Kapurthala district administration on Thursday conducted a special inspection of school buses under the Safe School Vahan Policy.

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The inspection team comprising RTO Harkamal Singh, District Child Protection Unit officials Ramanpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh, traffic in-charge Resham Singh and Surjit Singh of the police department, checked 19 school buses. Five school buses were challaned for violating the safety norms.

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The team instructed school managements to ensure strict implementation of all provisions of the Safe School Vahan Policy. Officials emphasised that it is mandatory to have a female attendant on buses for the safety of girl students, CCTV cameras in buses, drivers and other staff with no criminal record, speed limiters in vehicles and functional first-aid kits and fire extinguishers on board.

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The officials warned the school managements to strictly comply with all regulations to safeguard students. They further stated that strict action will be taken in the coming days if school vehicles found violating the policy.