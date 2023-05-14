5 thieves held, 10 bikes seized

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Phagwara Police have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested five of its members, said Phagwara Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai today. The arrested accused have been identified as Partap Singh of Palahai village, Abhijit Singh of the Hoshiarpur Road, Phagwara, Rahul of Nadhala village, Gurpartap Singh of Damulia PS Bholath, Gurwinder Singh of Rampur Sunrra PS Rawalpindi. Phagwara City SHO Amandeep Nahar said the police have seized ten bikes, including nine Splender motorcycles and one Pulsar motorcycle, and two Activa scooters from their possession. He said the arrested accused have confessed to their crimes. OC

Snatcher held in Shahkot

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have busted a gang of snatchers and arrested one member and booked another one. Investigating Officer (IO) Salindar Singh said the arrested accused has been identified as Jagadeesh Singh, a resident of Said Pur Jhirri village. Surinder Pal Singh, a resident of Sekhe Wal village, had complained to the police that the accused and his accomplice Parabhjot Singh had snatched his iPhone on May 11. The IO said a case has been registered in this regard under Section 379(b) of the IPC against the accused and his accomplice.