5 travel agents booked for immigration fraud

The police have charged five individuals, including three members of a family, in two separate cases of immigration fraud. The accused allegedly duped victims of a combined Rs 13.40 lakh by making false promises to facilitate their migration overseas.

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In the first incident, Nakodar city police booked three family members after they allegedly defrauded a woman of Rs 7.40 lakh. Gita Ranni, a resident of Fateh Pur village, lodged a complaint with the Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police, stating she had paid the sum to secure her family’s migration to England. However, the accused neither arranged the travel nor refunded the money.

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Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Onkar Singh Brar identified the accused as government teacher Aijak Masih, also known as Billa, his wife Parveen, and their son Joye. The family resides in Golden Colony, Nakodar.

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Following a police inquiry, a case was registered against the trio under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to criminal breach of trust, cheating, and criminal conspiracy, alongside Section 13 of the Travel Act.

In a separate incident, Mehatpur police charged two brothers with a similar offence. Surindar Singh and Kulwant Singh, both residents of Baupur village, are accused of duping Balwindar Singh out of Rs 6 lakh.

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Investigating Officer Janak Raj confirmed that the brothers allegedly promised to send the victim, a resident of Dharme Dian Chhana village, abroad. Furthermore, the accused are alleged to have harassed the victim by filing a fabricated court case against him when he attempted to recover his funds.