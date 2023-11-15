5 women among nine booked on murder charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 14

Lohian Khas police have booked nine villagers, including five women, on the charge of murdering a co-villager. SHO Yadwinder Singh said the deceased has been identified as Santokh Singh, a resident of Mianni village.

The SHO said the accused have been identified as Gumail Singh, a resident of Mianni village and his wife Sarabjit Kaur, Kulwant Singh and his wife Bakhshish Kaur. Karnail Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur, Manpreet Singh and his mother Amarjit Kaur and his wife Baljinder Kaur, are all residents of the same village.

Balwinder Kaur, wife of the deceased, complained to the police that her husband returned from Italy two months ago. She said her husband went to his fields on the afternoon of November 11 to sow mustard crop where the accused attacked him with sharp weapons.

Balwinder said she and her son reached there and tried to save her husband, but the accused attacked them also and fled. She said her son-in-law rushed his father-in-law to a Jalandhar hospital, adding that a land issue is the reason behind the crime.

