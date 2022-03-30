5-year-old raped in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

A five-year-old daughter of a labourer was raped at her place by a 30-year-old married man from Bihar at Parvez Nagar village in the Fattudhinga area on Monday. The accused, Mohammad Saurav, has been arrested and will be produced in the court tomorrow for his remand.

Fattudhinga Police Station SHO Balwinder Singh said the girl’s family was living in a room, which was connected with several other rooms given separately on rent within the same compound. The accused, who was a contractor, used to come to meet his workers in the same compound and stay with them at times. On Sunday evening, he had stayed in a room there and had reportedly forgotten to carry along his helmet while leaving from the place.

When everyone living in the quarters had left, the girl’s mother locked the main gate of her house leaving her daughter inside to play. She was working as a domestic maid in the neighbourhood. In the meantime, the accused came back to pick his helmet.

Finding the gate locked from outside, he scaled the wall and went in. Inside, he found the girl alone and assaulted her sexually. While he was coming out, the girl’s mother spotted him but he said that he had come to pick the helmet. After he had left, the girl’s mother went inside and learnt about the assault on her.

The police have got her medical examination conducted. A case has been lodged on the complaint of the girl’s mother under Sections 376 A,376 B, 452 and 511 of the IPC and Section 5,6 of the POCSO Act.