Rs 50,000, jewellery stolen from house

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 1

A robbery incident was reported at a house in Banga, Nawanshahr, today. According to information, the robbers fled away with jewellery and cash from the house.

In a statement to the police, Paramjit Kaur, owner of the house, said she, along with her son, had gone to her relative’s place in Phillaur on August 30. “When I came back around 5 pm, I saw locks broken and the main gate open. I found Rs 50,000 cash and silver and gold jewellery missing from, the house,” Kaur said in her statement. The police have registered a case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC.

#Nawanshahr