Rs 50 crore for city roads’ makeover

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 22

The work sof approximately Rs 50 crore will be carried out in the city to give roads a new look. As per the information, Rs 12.5 crore will be spent on various works in Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar West and Jalandhar Cantt constituencies each. Residents however said mere announcements would not cheer them up until they see some change on the ground.

The Chief Minister had recently announced a Rs 95 crore grant to the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation after the Lok Sabha bypoll win. The announcement had also made big headlines. But even before the elections, several new development projects were approved for the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation at an outlay of a whopping amount of Rs 50 crore in March. MC officials said this amount of Rs 50 crore was a part of a recent grant announcement of Rs 95 crore that was made by the CM, and the remaining amount, which the MC is yet to receive, will also be used under various central schemes.

The then Deputy Commissioner had earlier said it would further give a fillip to the infrastructure development of the urban areas in Jalandhar. He had also claimed that the works would be completed in a time-bound manner as senior officials from the district administration would personally monitor the progress of these projects to ensure their timely completion.

Of Rs 50 crore, the work of Rs 22 crore was already completed before the elections and remaining work of Rs 28 crore will be carried out soon. The work will include construction of streets, recarpeting, construction of other streets, repair and renovation of various parks, construction of parks, etc.

The officials said apart from focusing on roads, the amount will be spent on the upgrade of sewerage system, and the water supply system.