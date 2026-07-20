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Home / Jalandhar / 50 days on, no FIR in scooter theft case despite SP’s direction

50 days on, no FIR in scooter theft case despite SP’s direction

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:44 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Even after 50 days of the theft of an scooter (Activa) from outside a shop near the SDM office, the Phagwara City Police have neither registered an FIR nor traced the stolen vehicle, despite the complainant reporting the incident on the very day of the theft and subsequent directions issued by Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Madhvi Sharma.

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According to the complainant, Sanjeev Kumar, his black Honda Activa (Registration No PB-36-2724) was stolen on the evening of May 30 while it was parked outside Deepak Cold Drinks near the SDM office. He alleged that the scooter disappeared within 7–8 minutes, following which he immediately approached the City Police Station and lodged a written complaint.

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However, the complainant claimed that despite making repeated visits to the police station over the past 50 days, no FIR has been registered and there has been no progress in tracing the stolen scooter.

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When contacted, SP Madhvi Sharma said she was not aware of the matter. After being informed, she directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of the City Police Station to register an FIR immediately, conduct a thorough investigation and make all possible efforts to recover the stolen Activa and identify those responsible.

Interestingly, despite the SP’s explicit directions, the City Police reportedly failed to register the FIR. On being informed that no action had yet been taken, SP Sharma once again instructed the SHO to register the case without further delay.

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The continued inaction has raised serious questions over the functioning of the City Police Station and the implementation of directions issued by senior officers. While the complainant continues to await the registration of an FIR and recovery of his vehicle, the case has also highlighted concerns regarding police accountability and adherence to mandatory legal procedures in theft cases.

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