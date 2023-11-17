50 families join AAP in Phagwara

Phagwara, November 16
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gained in strength today when 50 families joined the party at Nanak Nagri village in Phagwara. Panchayat members Ram Lubhaya, Manant Ram, Makhan Lal, Balbir Kaur and Kamaljit Kaur were among those who joined the AAP.
Former minister Joginder Singh Maan assured villagers that their area would be fully developed. He said families that joined AAP today were impressed by the work of the Bhagwant Mann-led government and the policies of the AAP.
Senior party leader Daljit Singh Raju also welcomed the families that had joined the AAP.
