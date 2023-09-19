50 MLD sewage treatment plant not working for 2 days

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 18

50 MLD sewage treatment plant at Basti Peer Daad is not working since two days. Reason: The blower pipe of the STP broke on Saturday and since then the process of cleaning sewage water has stopped.

Another STP of 15 MLD capacity set up at Basti Peer Daad is not operational yet. As a result, untreated water is getting discharged into the Kala Sanghian drain.

As per information, Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal was informed by the area resident that dirty water was going into the drain. The PPCB officials were intimated about the same.

Notably, it is not the first time that such problem has come to the fore. Earlier also, the STPs in the city remained non-working due to some reason or the other.

A resident from Athaula village had earlier said, “Kala Sanghian drains pass through our village and untreated water is clearly visible. The authorities might be taking some steps, but contaminated water in the drains is leading to severe health issues.”

It is reported that it may take another 10 days for the STP to start working again as it will take time for the maintenance of the broken pipe.