50 persons donate eyes in Kapurthala

50 persons donate eyes in Kapurthala

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:38 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
The Human Rights Press Club successfully facilitated the donation of 100 eyes from 50 individuals in a single day. The effort was inspired and supported by Deputy Commissioner Amit Panchal, who personally motivated individuals to pledge their eyes for donation.

Recognising this significant achievement, the Punjab Health Department issued a letter of appreciation to the organisation. The letter was formally presented by Deputy Commissioner Amit Panchal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora to the club’s president, Advocate Suket Gupta, and his team.

Speaking at the event, DC Panchal said, “Donating eyes is one of the greatest gifts one can give, but removing the fear and superstition surrounding it and inspiring people to take that step is an even greater act. The organisation has done this with commendable ease and commitment.”

SSP Gaurav Toora echoed similar sentiments, stating, “By donating eyes, we can bring light to someone’s world.”

In addition to the donations, five individuals pledged their entire bodies for donation posthumously.

