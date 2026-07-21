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Home / Jalandhar / 50% questions to test conceptual clarity under new exam pattern

50% questions to test conceptual clarity under new exam pattern

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:19 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The school board says the revamped system will be implemented during bi-monthly tests for Classes VI to XII students. File
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The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has introduced a major change in the question paper pattern for bi-monthly tests in government schools from the academic session 2026-27. Under the revised pattern, 50 per cent of the questions will now be asked from the main content of the chapters instead of only from textbook exercises, with the aim of improving students’ conceptual understanding.

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The remaining 50 per cent of the questions will continue to be taken from the exercise-based question bank prescribed in the textbooks.

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The revised pattern will be implemented in the first bi-monthly tests for students of Classes VI to XII, which will be conducted in all government schools across Punjab from July 21 to July 30 as announced by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

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According to official instructions, school heads have been directed to prepare their own date sheets and ensure that examinations are conducted for all classes and streams within the scheduled period.

For Classes IX to XII, the tests will cover the syllabus taught during April and May. For Classes VI to VIII, the Punjabi, English and Mathematics papers will be based on the topics covered under Mission Samarth during July, while papers for the remaining subjects will be based on the April-May syllabus.

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The tests will be conducted offline and will carry 20 marks. Subject teachers will hold the examinations during their regular class periods. Schools have also been instructed not to conduct Class VI to VIII tests during the periods reserved for Mission Samarth.

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