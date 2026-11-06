50-year-old scales Africa’s highest peak in four-day expedition

Gurcharan Singh, a photographer by profession and mountaineer by passion, has successfully scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak at 5,895 metres, during a four-day expedition from October 2 to 5.

Sharing his experience with The Tribune Gurcharan said the expedition began from Moshi city in Tanzania. On the first day, he travelled to Marangu Gate and trekked to Mandara Hut. On the second day, he continued towards Horombo Hut and then proceeded to Kibo Hut, the base for the final ascent. He began the challenging summit climb late at night and reached Uhuru Peak, the highest point on Kilimanjaro.

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Extreme cold, steep terrain and the effects of high altitude made the final ascent particularly demanding. The expedition concluded on October 5.

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A resident of Allahabad village on Una Road, Hoshiarpur, 50-year-old Gurcharan has undertaken around 30 to 40 Himalayan treks, including the Sar Pass and Hamta Pass routes. Earlier this year, he completed the Everest Base Camp trek in nine days, reaching an altitude of 5,364 metres.