50-yr-old man  crushed to death by bus

Jalandhar, February 9
A 50-year-old man was crushed to death under the wheels of a private school bus near the Rama Mandi chowk on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Manjinder Singh, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar.
Passersby said the victim was going from the PAP side towards Rama Mandi on his scooter when the bus hit him and he fell on the ground. He tried to save himself, but was crushed under the rear wheels of the bus.
He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, but was declared brought dead. When contacted, the Rama Mandi SHO said the police had received no information in this regard so far. He said they would send the officer concerned to the hospitals close to the spot to inquire if any accident case was received by them.
