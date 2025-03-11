500 awarded degrees at DAV convocation

DAV College hosted its 87th convocation at its campus on Monday awarding degrees to nearly 500 students of the 2024 batch.

Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Election Commissioner of India and DAV College alumnus, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He was accompanied by Rajesh Kumar Sondhi, renowned industrialist, as the guest of honour. Sibin C, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, Aparna MB, ADC (General), Dhanpreet Kaur, Commissioner of Police, Dr Jaspal S. Sandhu, former Vice-chancellor of GNDU, Amritsar, Vikrant Verma, Assistant Commissioner, Jalandhar, and eminent members of the local administration were the distinguished guests.

The day commenced with the dignitaries inaugurating the newly renovated Hall of Fame, followed by a tree plantation ceremony. The convocation began with a grand academic procession, followed by the rendition of DAV Gaan and the ceremonial lighting of lamps. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, Senior Vice-principal Dr SK Tuli, vice-principal Prof Kunwer Rajeev, Registrar Prof Sonika Dania, secretary of the Staff Council Dr Dinesh Arora, Joint Staff Secretary Dr Punit Puri, and LAC member Dr Naveen Sood, welcomed the guests.

Dr Sandhu expressed his honour in reading the convocation address and called it his privilege to be at his alma mater. He urged the students to make career choices based on their aspirations rather than succumbing to the herd mentality. “Your decisions should reflect their dreams, hopes and passions,” he said. Encouraging them to embark on a journey of self-discovery, he advised, “Discover yourself, know yourself, be yourself, and success will follow.” He also urged students to dedicate themselves whole- heartedly to their endeavours without being preoccupied with success or failure. "Give your 100 per cent,” he advised, “for either you will succeed, or you will learn a valuable lesson.” He also stressed the significance of maintaining a positive attitude, identifying courage, humour and enthusiasm as the three essential traits for a fulfilling life.

Dr Vijay Mahajan, an alumnus of the college, and CMD, Tagore Hospital, Jalandhar, was awarded the prestigious ‘Pride of DAV Jalandhar’ title for his contributions to the field of medicine. Prof Sonika Dania ceremoniously initiated the proceedings with the principal’s approval. Dr SK Tuli and Prof Kunwer Rajeev presented the postgraduates and the graduates, for the award of degrees.

The convocation was enriched by a captivating cultural performance. As the ceremony drew to a close, Prof Sonika Dania formally concluded the convocation with the principal’s approval. Secretary of the Staff Council, Dr Dinesh Arora, expressed gratitude to the entire faculty for their contribution to the success of the event. The convocation concluded with the rendition of Vande Mataram.