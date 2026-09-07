DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 500 drones illuminate Kapurthala sky, depicting teachings of Guru Ravidas

500 drones illuminate Kapurthala sky, depicting teachings of Guru Ravidas

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:04 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The 15-minute high-tech aerial presentation transformed the sky into a vibrant digital canvas, creating illuminated images portraying the spiritual and social philosophy of Guru Ravidas. FILE
Advertisement

The sky above Kapurthala came alive on Saturday evening as 500 synchronised drones illuminated the night with spectacular formations depicting the life, philosophy and teachings of Guru Ravidas, marking his 650th Prakash Purab.

Held at Guru Nanak Stadium, the 15-minute high-tech aerial presentation transformed the sky into a vibrant digital canvas, with hundreds of coordinated drones creating illuminated images and visual sequences portraying the spiritual and social philosophy of Guru Ravidas.

Advertisement

The drone show, reportedly the fourth such presentation in the Doaba region, attracted a large gathering of local residents, who watched the aerial spectacle with awe. Through a combination of aerial formations, visual storytelling and narration, the presentation highlighted Guru Ravidas’s timeless message of equality, fraternity, compassion, social justice and human dignity. The innovative presentation also offered a contemporary way, particularly for younger generations, to connect with the universal and enduring philosophy of Guru Ravidas.

Advertisement

AAP halka in-charge Advocate Karmbir Singh Chandi, who was the chief guest, described the spectacular presentation as a fitting tribute to Guru Ravidas. Chandi said the innovative use of technology had provided a powerful medium to take the Guru’s timeless message to the people, particularly the younger generation. He said the 650th Prakash Purab was being commemorated with devotion as well as innovative initiatives aimed at taking the life, philosophy and teachings of Guru Ravidas to every section of society.

The evening also featured spiritual shabad kirtan by renowned Ragi Bhai Jasvir Singh, whose devotional performance added a deeply spiritual and reverential atmosphere to the celebrations.

Advertisement

The drone show received an enthusiastic response from residents, who remained captivated throughout the presentation as the synchronised drones lit up the Kapurthala sky with striking visual representations of Guru Ravidas’ s life and philosophy.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts