500 drones illuminate Kapurthala sky, depicting teachings of Guru Ravidas

The sky above Kapurthala came alive on Saturday evening as 500 synchronised drones illuminated the night with spectacular formations depicting the life, philosophy and teachings of Guru Ravidas, marking his 650th Prakash Purab.

Held at Guru Nanak Stadium, the 15-minute high-tech aerial presentation transformed the sky into a vibrant digital canvas, with hundreds of coordinated drones creating illuminated images and visual sequences portraying the spiritual and social philosophy of Guru Ravidas.

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The drone show, reportedly the fourth such presentation in the Doaba region, attracted a large gathering of local residents, who watched the aerial spectacle with awe. Through a combination of aerial formations, visual storytelling and narration, the presentation highlighted Guru Ravidas’s timeless message of equality, fraternity, compassion, social justice and human dignity. The innovative presentation also offered a contemporary way, particularly for younger generations, to connect with the universal and enduring philosophy of Guru Ravidas.

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AAP halka in-charge Advocate Karmbir Singh Chandi, who was the chief guest, described the spectacular presentation as a fitting tribute to Guru Ravidas. Chandi said the innovative use of technology had provided a powerful medium to take the Guru’s timeless message to the people, particularly the younger generation. He said the 650th Prakash Purab was being commemorated with devotion as well as innovative initiatives aimed at taking the life, philosophy and teachings of Guru Ravidas to every section of society.

The evening also featured spiritual shabad kirtan by renowned Ragi Bhai Jasvir Singh, whose devotional performance added a deeply spiritual and reverential atmosphere to the celebrations.

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The drone show received an enthusiastic response from residents, who remained captivated throughout the presentation as the synchronised drones lit up the Kapurthala sky with striking visual representations of Guru Ravidas’ s life and philosophy.