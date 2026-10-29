500 drones illuminate sky at Mukerian to mark Guru Ravidas’ 650th Parkash Purb

A drone show featuring 500 drones was organised at Khichian village near Mukerian to commemorate the 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas. The drones illuminated the sky with visuals depicting the Guru's life, philosophy and teachings of equality, dignity and universal brotherhood.

AAP constituency in-charge Sarbjot Singh Sabi said the Punjab Government had earmarked Rs 100 crore for celebrations to mark the occasion. He said drone shows, seminars, documentary screenings and marathons were being organised to spread Guru Ravidas's message, particularly among the younger generation.

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He said four grand Shobha Yatras would be organised from different religious places and would reach Khuralgarh Sahib on December 3, where major religious and commemorative events would be held. Sabi added that the foundation stone of the Sri Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyayan Kendra had been laid at Naugajja village in Jalandhar district at a cost of Rs 24.55 crore, while a memorial was being established at Khuralgarh for Rs 147 crore. Ragi Bhai Jasvir Singh and his jatha from Jalandhar performed shabad kirtan. Sabi and SDM Jyotsna honoured the jatha with siropas.