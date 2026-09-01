500 drones light up Phagwara sky for Guru Ravidas' 650th Parkash Purab

A drone show illuminated the Phagwara sky on Tuesday night as part of the ongoing celebrations marking the 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidas. The event was the first of the 92 drone shows being organised by the AAP government, using technology for spirituality and storytelling.

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Phagwara is a reserved Assembly seat with a large Dalit population, predominantly comprising Ravidassias.

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The aerial presentation, featuring 500 synchronised drones, captivated the audience as formations unfolded across the night sky. The high-tech show presented visual displays depicting the life, philosophy and vision of Guru Ravidas.

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People watched the spectacular show with folded hands. Devotees described it as a unique and memorable way of experiencing the timeless message of Guru Ravidas through modern technology.

Addressing the gathering, Hoshiarpur MP and AAP Phagwara halqa in-charge Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal said the event was a befitting tribute by the Punjab government to Guru Ravidas. He said the overwhelming response from people had made the drone show a memorable event.

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Dr Chabbewal said the Punjab government was organising 92 drone shows across the state as part of the 650th Parkash Purab celebrations. He said this was the maiden drone show in the region, to be followed by similar shows in other areas in the coming days.

He said drone shows, seminars, documentary screenings, marathons and other initiatives were being organised to disseminate the teachings and ideology of Guru Ravidas.

He said the Punjab government had set aside a budget of Rs 100 crore for events dedicated to the 650th Parkash Purab. He added that a Guru Ravidas Memorial was being established at Khuralgarh at a cost of Rs 147 crore.

During the drone show, shabad kirtan and hymns were presented by renowned ragi Bhai Jasvir Singh, who enthralled the gathering with shabads.