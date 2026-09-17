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Home / Jalandhar / 500 drones light up Tanda sky to mark Guru Ravidas’s Parkash Purb

500 drones light up Tanda sky to mark Guru Ravidas’s Parkash Purb

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:31 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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People watch a drone show organised to mark the 650th Prakash Purab of Guru Ravidas in Hoshiarpur .
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The sky over Tanda came alive with a spectacular display of 500 drones on Tuesday evening as the Punjab Government organised a drone show to mark the 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas.

Held at the local Government Senior Secondary School, the show witnessed a large gathering of people from different walks of life. The synchronised drone formations depicted the life, teachings and philosophy of Guru Ravidas, highlighting his timeless message of equality, brotherhood, compassion, social justice and human dignity.

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The aerial presentation, blending technology with spirituality, drew an enthusiastic response from the gathering and presented Guru Ji’s teachings in an innovative format aimed particularly at connecting the younger generation with his universal philosophy.

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Addressing the gathering, Tanda MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill said the drone show was a befitting tribute to Guru Ravidas and an innovative way of taking his timeless message to the younger generation. He said it was not merely a display of technology but an attempt to present the Guru’s message of equality, social justice and human dignity through a modern medium.

Raja Gill said the Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was organising year-long programmes to commemorate the 650th Parkash Purb. He said 92 drone shows were being organised across the state as part of the celebrations.

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The MLA said the state government had earmarked Rs 100 crore for programmes dedicated to the Parkash Purb. Documentary shows based on the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas were being screened in 13,000 villages, while seminars were being organised for students in educational institutions to familiarise them with his philosophy.

Ragi Bhai Jasvir Singh enthralled the gathering with Shabad Kirtan during the programme.

Among those present were Sant Jaspal Singh, Sant Baba Teja Singh, Jathedar Harmesh Parkash Singh, Jathedar Gurmeet Singh, Jathedar Zorawar Singh, Baljit Singh, Jathedar Baba Kuldeep Singh, Sant Chander Shekhar Dass Sakrala, Sant Parminder Singh, Sant Naresh Giri, Sant Sodhi Shah and representatives of various Guru Ravidas Sabhas of Tanda.

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