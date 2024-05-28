500 examined at health camp

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 26

Misl Satluj, a renowned socio-political outfit, successfully organised a comprehensive health check-up camp in Rail Majra today. The camp saw a turnout of more than 500 individuals from various villages availing of healthcare services provided. A dedicated team of physicians offered free consultations in various medical specialties including oncology, orthopaedics, gynaecology and general medicine. Free medicines were also distributed, ensuring comprehensive healthcare support.

The event was graced by the presence of Misl Satluj president, Ajaypal Singh Brar, who felicitated the doctors and staff for their selfless service and dedication. The camp was organised by Tejwinder Singh Mangat, Sukhjinder Singh and Mandeep Singh whose efforts ensured its smooth execution and success.

