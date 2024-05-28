500 examined at health camp

Nawanshahr, May 26
Misl Satluj, a renowned socio-political outfit, successfully organised a comprehensive health check-up camp in Rail Majra today. The camp saw a turnout of more than 500 individuals from various villages availing of healthcare services provided. A dedicated team of physicians offered free consultations in various medical specialties including oncology, orthopaedics, gynaecology and general medicine. Free medicines were also distributed, ensuring comprehensive healthcare support.
The event was graced by the presence of Misl Satluj president, Ajaypal Singh Brar, who felicitated the doctors and staff for their selfless service and dedication. The camp was organised by Tejwinder Singh Mangat, Sukhjinder Singh and Mandeep Singh whose efforts ensured its smooth execution and success.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated
Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...
Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred
Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...
Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal
After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt
Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair
Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...