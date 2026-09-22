500-m radius around schools to be declared drug-free zones

In a move to strengthen measures against drug abuse among students, Punjab has directed all government, government-aided and private schools to designate the area within a 500-metre radius of their campuses as a “drug-free zone”. The directive is part of the Centre’s three-year drug-free school action plan (2026-29).

The directions have been issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, following the launch of the action plan by the Union ministry of education’s Department of School Education and Literacy.

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Under the plan, schools have been directed to install information boards outside their campuses declaring the 500 metres area as a drug-free zone. They will also have to register themselves on the drug free school portal and conduct a self-assessment based on prescribed criteria.

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Schools meeting the prescribed requirements can declare themselves “Drug free schools” on the portal. However, such self-declarations will be verified by teams of the Department of School Education and Literacy through surprise inspections.

According to district education officials, the three years action plan aims to create a safe, healthy, tobacco free and drug-free environment in educational institutions. It requires schools to conduct regular awareness programmes and preventive educational activities, involve parents, provide counselling and undertake other activities aimed at preventing substance abuse.

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The plan also calls for standardised training and information, education and communication (IEC) material on tobacco and drugs abuse in schools. The action plan was prepared following directions issued during the 10th high-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD), with the objective of strengthening preventive measures against drug abuse in schools.