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Home / Jalandhar / 500 trees planted in campus drive

500 trees planted in campus drive

Campus notes

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:39 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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CT Group of Institutions observed Van Mahotsav 2026 with a large-scale tree plantation drive under the Government of India’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign. More than 500 saplings were planted across its college campuses and school premises. The initiative was supported by Team Warriors NGO. Vice-Chairman Harpreet Singh said, “Nature has always been our greatest teacher, and protecting it is our collective responsibility. Through the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, we are not merely planting trees; we are nurturing values of gratitude, responsibility and sustainability among our students.” Campus Director Dr Anurag Sharma of CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan, added that students were being encouraged to actively participate in conservation efforts while understanding the importance of maintaining ecological balance for future generations.

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Pool party for primary students

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Eklavya School organised a vibrant pool party for students up to Class V at its Model Town and Nakodar Road campuses. The event was marked by excitement, laughter and lively participation as young students enjoyed water activities in a safe, supervised environment. The school premises were specially arranged for the occasion, with music, games and refreshments adding to the festive atmosphere. Director Seema Handa expressed happiness over the enthusiastic participation of students in the party.

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KMV announces alliance US varsity

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (KMV) has announced a new academic collaboration with Rutgers University, opening international education pathways for its students. Under the partnership, students can pursue customised 2+2 undergraduate and 3+2 postgraduate progression models. The programme allows students to complete the initial years of study at KMV before transitioning to the United States (US) to complete their degrees.

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Hans Raj students shine in exams

Students of BVoc (Mental Health & Counselling), Semester V, at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya have secured top positions in the university examinations. Simran Kaur achieved an outstanding SGPA of 9.11. Manya Oberoi, Kamaljeet Kour, Gurneet Kaur, Harimedha and Harsift each scored an impressive SGPA of 8.67, while Palvi secured an SGPA of 8.56. Principal Dr Ekta Khosla congratulated the achievers and appreciated their dedication and consistent hard work. She also lauded the sincere efforts of Dr Ashmeen Kaur and the faculty members of the Department of Mental Health and Counselling — Priya and Nandita — for their dedicated and continuous guidance, which played a significant role in the students’ outstanding performance. TNS

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